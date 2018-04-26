Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hot streak continues Wednesday
DeJong went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Mets on Wednesday.
DeJong has now hit safely in five straight games and racked up six extra-base hits (four doubles, two home runs) during that stretch. Many of the 24-year-old's recent hits have been especially timely, as well, as he's driven in eight of his 14 RBI on the season over his last seven games.
