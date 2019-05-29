DeJong, who went 0-for-3 with a run in a loss to the Phillies on Tuesday, is 0-for-18 overall with four walks and five strikeouts in his last six games.

The multi-game slide has pushed DeJong's season average under .300 (.291) for the first time since April 9, a testament to how impressive he's been at the plate overall. The emerging shortstop's current funk aside, he's still carrying career-best figures in batting average and on-base percentage (.394) through his first 53 games.