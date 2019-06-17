DeJong went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and two runs in a win over the Mets on Sunday.

The blistering hot shortstop came through in the clutch to snap a 3-3 tie in the eighth, slugging a 375-foot solo blast to left that proved to be the difference in the game. After squaring up for just three homers in all of May, DeJong already has five in June, with three of those round trippers coming in the last four games.