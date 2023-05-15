DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-1 win over the Red Sox.
DeJong's second-inning solo shot put the Cardinals ahead for good. The 29-year-old has started six straight games at shortstop, going 6-for-22 (.273) in that span. He's started to cool off a bit, as that stretch has lowered his slash line to .309/.367/.582 across 60 plate appearances this season. He's hit for solid power with four homers through 16 contests, and he's added seven RBI, nine runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles.