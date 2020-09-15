site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Knocks three singles
RotoWire Staff
DeJong went 3-for-5 with one RBI in a 3-2 win over Milwaukee in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.
DeJong tapped a two-out, RBI single in the top of the ninth that proved to be the deciding run. The 27-year-old shortstop raised his slash line to .304/.387/.441 with 20 RBI this season.
