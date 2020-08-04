DeJong was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
DeJong is one of many Cardinals who have been caught up in the team's coronavirus outbreak. He'll be eligible to return to action once he's symptom-free and produces a pair of negative tests. Whether that happens before the Cardinals are allowed to return to the field remains to be seen. The team's next scheduled game is currently set for Friday against the Cubs.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Reveals positive test•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Collects two more RBI•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Slugs clutch homer•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stars in intrasquad game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Takes BP against teammates•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Working out in St. Louis area•