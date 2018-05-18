Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lands on DL with hand fracture
The Cardinals placed DeJong on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a fractured left hand.
DeJong was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Phillies, but was able to remain in the game and even had an additional at-bat. The severity of the fracture -- and whether surgery will be required -- remain unclear at this point, but it seems likely the 24-year-old won't be able to return May 28 after the 10-day minimum on the DL. Jedd Gyorko will start at shortstop for the Cardinals on Friday, with Greg Garcia also expected to help fill the void.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Successful day at plate Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Homers, drives in four against Padres•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lone bright spot in Monday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hitting third Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Two-hit night in loss•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hot streak continues Wednesday•
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...