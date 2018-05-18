The Cardinals placed DeJong on the 10-day disabled list Friday with a fractured left hand.

DeJong was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday's loss to the Phillies, but was able to remain in the game and even had an additional at-bat. The severity of the fracture -- and whether surgery will be required -- remain unclear at this point, but it seems likely the 24-year-old won't be able to return May 28 after the 10-day minimum on the DL. Jedd Gyorko will start at shortstop for the Cardinals on Friday, with Greg Garcia also expected to help fill the void.