DeJong landed on the 10-day injured list with a non-disclosed rib fracture Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong left Wednesday's game against the Brewers with what was originally referred to as side tightness. The injury was evidently more serious than that, though it's not yet clear when he's expected to return. Max Moroff was called up to take his place on the roster, though it will likely be Matt Carpenter who continues to take his place in the starting lineup, playing second base and pushing Tommy Edman to shortstop.