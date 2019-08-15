DeJong went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and another run scored in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

DeJong crushed a 432-foot homer off Josh Staumont in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 20th of the season as the 26-year-old became the first Cardinals shortstop to produce multiple 20-home run campaigns. Overall this season, DeJong is batting .250/.328/.454 with 76 runs scored and 54 RBI.