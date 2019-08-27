DeJong went 1-for-2 with a homer, three RBI, two runs scored and two walks in Monday's 12-2 win over the Brewers.

DeJong's sixth-inning blast gives him 24 this season, one away from matching the career-high 25 he hit as a rookie in 2017. He later knocked a sacrifice fly to score Tommy Edman in the eighth. The 26-year-old shortstop owns a .248/.331/.462 slash line with 64 RBI and 84 runs scored.