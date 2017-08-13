DeJong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Braves.

The rookie's 405-foot shot to center in the seventh extended the Cardinals' lead to a relatively comfortable 6-3 at the time, but the blast ended up being key to the win when the Braves scored two runs in the ninth. DeJong shows no signs of slowing down, as he's now bashed three homers in the last eight contests as part of a .306/.346/.551 line thus far in August.