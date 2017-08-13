Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches another round tripper in win
DeJong went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Braves.
The rookie's 405-foot shot to center in the seventh extended the Cardinals' lead to a relatively comfortable 6-3 at the time, but the blast ended up being key to the win when the Braves scored two runs in the ninth. DeJong shows no signs of slowing down, as he's now bashed three homers in the last eight contests as part of a .306/.346/.551 line thus far in August.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: On base three times in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Stays hot at plate in victory•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Hits 15th home run in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Goes deep again in win•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Uncorks first-inning homer•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...