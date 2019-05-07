Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Launches seventh homer
DeJong went 1-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in a win over the Phillies on Monday.
DeJong's 419-foot shot to right in the fifth was the big blast of a four-run frame for the Cardinals. The red-hot shortstop hit .360 during April, and he's opened May in similarly strong fashion. Factoring in Monday's tally, DeJong is 6-for-20 with two homers, four RBI, four walks and four runs over the first six games of the month.
