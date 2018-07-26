Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Leaves yard in loss
DeJong went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a loss to the Reds on Wednesday.
The 24-year-old shortstop launched his ninth round tripper of the season in the third inning off Sal Romano, his first homer since returning from an extended stay on the disabled list with a hand injury. DeJong has hit safely in 12 of the 15 games he's played since jumping back into action, but with only two of those qualifying as multi-hit efforts, he's still sporting a pedestrian .219 average over that span.
