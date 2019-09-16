DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Brewers on Sunday.

DeJong connected on his 27th blast of the campaign in the seventh with Marcell Ozuna aboard to erase a 2-1 deficit at the time. The slugging shortstop is hitting just .204 (11-for-54) in September, but the nine runs he's driven in during the month have pushed him to a career-high 74 RBI on the campaign.