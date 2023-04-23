DeJong (back) will join the Cardinals in Seattle on Sunday and will likely be activated off the injured list, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong has been out for the entirety of the season so far while recovering from his back injury. The 29-year-old will likely be back on the roster for the finale against the Mariners, and he should serve in a utility role while he's a member of the club.