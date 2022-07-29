DeJong will be on the taxi squad and could rejoin the Cardinals' active roster for their weekend series against Washington, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

DeJong was demoted to Triple-A Memphis on May 10, with Tommy Edman taking over as the team's primary shortstop. DeJong has shown plenty of pop with Memphis, racking up 17 home runs while maintaining a .552 slugging percentage across 230 plate appearances. It's unclear what his role may be upon his return to St. Louis, but DeJong could vie for playing time at shortstop and as the designated hitter.