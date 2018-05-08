Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Lone bright spot in Monday's loss
DeJong went 3-for-4 with a double in a shutout loss to the Twins on Monday.
DeJong had the only multi-hit night for the Cardinals on a night when they reached safely on only seven occasions overall. The talented shortstop snapped the five-game slump he'd been mired in to open May, which had seen him go 0-for-14 with four strikeouts. DeJong had seen his average take a 34-point dive to .241 during that stretch, but Monday's production, which included his first extra-base hit since April 26, could potentially be the springboard for a resurgence at the plate.
