DeJong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

DeJong is on the bench for the fifth time in six games and appears to have ceded his everyday role to Brendan Donovan, who has picked up steady run of late at designated hitter and multiple infield and outfield spots while Tommy Edman has shifted over to DeJong's spot at shortstop. The downturn in playing time comes after DeJong has gone 2-for-37 with 19 strikeouts over his last 14 games.