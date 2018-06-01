Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Making progress towards return
DeJong has been cleared to initiate everyday activities with his left hand, and he should start baseball activities within the next few weeks, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
DeJong will begin to exercise and strengthen his left hand next week, and he hopes to resume baseball activities the week after that. The 24-year-old shortstop figures to be on the shelf until the end of June, but it's positive news that he's making strides towards a return. DeJong appeared in 41 games, batting .260 with eight home runs and 19 RBI before landing on the disabled list May 18.
