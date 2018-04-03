Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Mashes another homer Monday
DeJong hit his third home run as part of a 3-for-4 game with two runs scored and three RBI.
That makes DeJong a scorching 5-for-7 with three homers and five RBI over his past two games. The shortstop is doing his best to make sure his 25-homer rookie campaign last year doesn't go down as a fluke. At this point, the only concern is that a whopping six of his nine outs made have been strikeouts, but fantasy owners will gladly stomach the whiffs for that kind of power at shortstop.
