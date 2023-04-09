DeJong (back) is expected to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Memphis beginning Monday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong has gone 1-for-9 with two RBI, a run scored and three strikeouts over three games with Single-A Palm Beach. While the results aren't there, the rehab is more about getting the shortstop reps in the field and at the plate after injuries disrupted his participation in spring training. With Brendan Donovan and Tommy Edman hitting fairly well already, it's tough to project what kind of role DeJong might fill once he's ready to rejoin the major-league roster.