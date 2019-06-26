Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Multi-hit effort in loss
DeJong went 2-for-5 with an RBI ground-rule double in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.
DeJong drove home Matt Carpenter with his second-inning two-bagger, extending the Cardinals' lead to 3-1 at the time. The 25-year-old shortstop was battling a 2-for-25 skid over his previous six games coming into Tuesday's contest, so perhaps his fifth multi-hit effort of the month will be the start of a turnaround.
