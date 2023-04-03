DeJong (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Low-A Peoria later this week, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The exact day hasn't been ironed out yet, but DeJong is poised for game action as he works his way back from a back injury. Barring any setbacks, he should return as a backup infielder for the Cardinals later this month.
