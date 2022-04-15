site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Friday's lineup
DeJong isn't starting Friday's game against the Brewers, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
DeJong started in each of the first five games of the season, and he hit .176 with a homer and two RBI. However, he'll get a breather while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and bats eighth Friday.
