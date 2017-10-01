Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in lineup Sunday
DeJong is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
DeJong enjoyed an unexpected breakout campaign in 2017, but will find himself on the bench for Game 162. Alex Mejia draws the start at shortstop in his stead.
