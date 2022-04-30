site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-paul-dejong-not-in-saturdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not in Saturday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
DeJong isn't starting Saturday against Arizona.
DeJong started in the last four games and went 2-for-15 with a run and five strikeouts. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop and bat ninth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 19 min read