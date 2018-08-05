DeJong is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Pirates, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

DeJong will be withheld from the starting nine for the second time in four games, with his 2-for-27 performance at the plate over the past week likely the cause of his benchings. The Cardinals won't pull the plug on a player that signed a six-year, $26 million extension back in March, so DeJong should have a long leash as the team's primary shortstop.