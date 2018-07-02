Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Not joining team for D-Backs series
DeJong (hand) will not join the Cardinals for the three-game series against the Diamondbacks that begins Monday, Peter Baugh of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong was thought to have a very good chance of joining the team in Arizona on Monday, but he'll instead start for Triple-A Memphis that night and on Tuesday as well. The 24-year-old is now expected to be activated at some point during the four-game series against the Giants that begins Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Singles in rain-shortened second rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Doubles in first rehab game•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected to head to Triple-A Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Could be cleared for live pitching Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Takes BP on Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart, rankings
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...