DeJong (hand) will not join the Cardinals for the three-game series against the Diamondbacks that begins Monday, Peter Baugh of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong was thought to have a very good chance of joining the team in Arizona on Monday, but he'll instead start for Triple-A Memphis that night and on Tuesday as well. The 24-year-old is now expected to be activated at some point during the four-game series against the Giants that begins Thursday.