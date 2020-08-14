DeJong (illness) will not be rejoining the team during its upcoming eight-game resumption of play in Chicago versus the White Sox and Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

DeJong was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Aug. 4, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak seemed to imply Thursday that the slugging shortstop won't be cleared from that designation any earlier than Thursday, the day after the barrage of upcoming contests for St. Louis. DeJong will naturally need to clear all testing protocols and also get in several workouts before being considered ready for game action. Tommy Edman and Max Schrock are expected to handle the bulk of shortstop duties while DeJong remains on the shelf, although veteran Brad Miller is a candidate to fill in as well.