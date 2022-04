DeJong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

DeJong is 2-for-23 with 10 strikeouts in his past eight contests and will take a seat for the second time in the past three games. Edmundo Sosa will start at shortstop Sunday and could receive more opportunities if DeJong continues to struggle offensively. According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, DeJong also won't start Monday against Max Scherzer and the Mets as he attempts to make some mechanical adjustments to his swing.