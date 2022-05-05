DeJong went 0-for-2 with a walk, an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 10-0 win over the Royals.

DeJong is now 0-for-8 over his last three games, but he was able to do a little more than nothing Wednesday. He walked, stole second and scored in the seventh inning before adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The shortstop still owns a lackluster .127/.222/.222 slash line with one home runs, three stolen bases, five RBI and six runs scored through 72 plate appearances. Utility man Brendan Donovan could challenge DeJong for playing time while Edmundo Sosa (illness) is on the COVID-19 injured list.