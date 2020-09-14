DeJong went 0-for-2 with an RBI sacrifice fly, two walks and a run in a loss to the Reds on Sunday.

It wasn't the most thrilling of stat lines for fantasy managers, but there was certainly some production to be gleaned from DeJong's solid day. The shortstop still sports an impressive .369 on-base percentage on the season thanks in part to a career-high 12.6 percent walk rate, but he's seen his average drop 37 points to .284 thus far in September thanks to a middling 10-for-42 tally at the plate over the first 14 games of the month.