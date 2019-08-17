DeJong is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

This is a bit of an eyebrow raiser considering DeJong homered again Friday, his second homer in three games, but to this point there has been no mention of an injury. Consider it a breather for now. Yairo Munoz will start at shortstop and bat eighth against right-hander Anthony DeSclafani.

More News
Our Latest Stories