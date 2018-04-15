DeJong is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.

DeJong went 10-for-22 with three homers through the first week of the season but is hitting just .114 (4-for-35) with one home run in the nine games since. He'll get the afternoon off to reset before likely rejoining the starting lineup Monday against the Cubs. Greg Garcia will take over at shortstop and bat sixth in his absence.

