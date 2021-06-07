DeJong (ribs) is 1-for-5 with a double and a run in two rehab games with Triple-A Memphis.
The 27-year-old has seemingly remained free of setbacks, but he's yet to play a full game in the field. DeJong may not need much longer to be deemed ready for activation, but the Cardinals may want to see him log a full nine on defense before freeing him from the injured list.
