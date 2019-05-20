DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Sunday.

DeJong was a one-man wrecking crew over the three-game series, driving in a whopping seven runs and going 5-for-12 two doubles, a home run, a walk and two runs overall. The surging shortstop has now reached safely in 15 straight games, and all three components of his current .320/.408/.562 line are easily career-best figures.