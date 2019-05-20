Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Plates three more in loss
DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run double, a sacrifice fly and a stolen base in an extra-inning loss to the Rangers on Sunday.
DeJong was a one-man wrecking crew over the three-game series, driving in a whopping seven runs and going 5-for-12 two doubles, a home run, a walk and two runs overall. The surging shortstop has now reached safely in 15 straight games, and all three components of his current .320/.408/.562 line are easily career-best figures.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal