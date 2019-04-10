Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Productive all-around day in win
DeJong went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two walks, two runs and a stolen base in a win over the Dodgers on Tuesday.
Teammates Paul Goldschmidt and Yadier Molina made most of the big noise by driving in all four of the team's runs, but DeJong was outstanding as a table setter during the contest. The shortstop now boasts a 10-game hitting streak and has raised his average 73 points to .295 since the first game of that stretch. Just as important, the 25-year-old has been squaring up consistently, as he already sports eight extra-base hits (five doubles, three home runs) through his first 49 plate appearances.
