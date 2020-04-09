Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Proves worthy of clean-up spot
DeJong, who hit .464 (13-for-28) before spring training was suspended, proved himself worthy of manning the No. 4 spot in the order this coming season with his Grapefruit League performance, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
DeJong's aforementioned impressive batting average was largely comprised of a double, four home runs, eight RBI, two walks and seven runs, certainly lending credence to the notion he's ramping up for a big season. Hummel notes that DeJong has now been working closely with hitting coach Jeff Albert for a full year, a relationship that appears to now be paying dividends after the shortstop hit just .233 in 2019, including .193 with men in scoring position. Resurgent seasons from both DeJong and No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt would give the Cardinals one of the more formidable 1-2 punches in the majors at those critical spots in the order.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Profiles: Few flaws for Gore
It's hard to find as sure a thing from a starting pitcher prospect as Mackenzie Gore, especially...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Scoop Bundy
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Anderson
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball prospects: Target McKay
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Prospect Profiles: Adell on the way
Just turned 21, Jo Adell has tools that could turn him into a first-round player in Fantasy.
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.