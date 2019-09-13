Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Rare two-steal game
DeJong went 0-for-4 with two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.
While he didn't partake in the Cardinals' offensive breakout -- in fact, DeJong was the only St. Louis starting position player that didn't hit safely in the contest -- the shortstop made some nice contributions for fantasy managers on the basepaths. Having come into 2019 with just one stolen base apiece in each of his first two big-league seasons, DeJong now has nine swipes on 14 attempts during the current campaign. Coupled with similar career-best marks in doubles (30) , home runs (26) and RBI (72), it's mostly been a banner season for the 26-year-old that even his career-high 127 strikeouts can't truly sully, considering he's still managed to drop his actual strikeout rate a full four percentage points from last season's 25.2.
