DeJong was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Saturday.
DeJong has been in the minors since May 10, and he slashed .249/.313/.552 with 17 home runs, 54 RBI, 36 runs and a stolen base over 51 games in Memphis. The 28-year-old will rejoin the active roster after Edmundo Sosa was traded to the Phillies on Saturday.
