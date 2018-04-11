DeJong is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

For the first time this year, DeJong will occupy a spot on the pine while Greg Garcia earns a start at short for the series finale. During the first 11 games, DeJong has slashed .302/.333/.535 with three home runs and five RBI. Expect him back in the lineup against the Reds on Thursday.