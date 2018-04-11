Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Receives breather Wednesday
DeJong is not in the lineup against Milwaukee on Wednesday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
For the first time this year, DeJong will occupy a spot on the pine while Greg Garcia earns a start at short for the series finale. During the first 11 games, DeJong has slashed .302/.333/.535 with three home runs and five RBI. Expect him back in the lineup against the Reds on Thursday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Whiffs in all four at-bats•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Mashes another homer Monday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Blasts pair of homers Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Smacks second round tripper of spring•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Reaches extension with St. Louis•
-
Cardinals' Paul DeJong: Expected to retain everyday role at short•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...