DeJong is out of the lineup for Sunday's game versus the Diamondbacks, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

DeJong started the last 26 games for the Cardinals but will head to the bench for Sunday's series finale. The 25-year-old has scuffled with a .605 OPS in that stretch. Yairo Munoz is starting at shortstop and batting second in his place.

