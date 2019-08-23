DeJong went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Rockies.

DeJong made the most of his lone hit of the contest, as he took German Marquez deep in the sixth inning for his 23rd homer of the season. Despite struggling to hit for a respectable average for the majority of the season, DeJong's power has remained consistent as he is on track to hit at least five home runs for the third consecutive month. The 26-year-old is hitting .247/.326/.460 across 519 plate appearances for the campaign.

