DeJong will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Cubs, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

DeJong will pick up his fourth start in as many games and looks to have settled back in as the Cardinals' primary shortstop following his recent promotion from Triple-A Memphis. Since returning from an extended stay in the minors to get right at the plate, DeJong has gone 2-for-11 with two home runs and four RBI for St. Louis.