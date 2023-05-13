DeJong went 0-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.

DeJong also created a run when he grounded into a double play in the sixth inning. The shortstop has posted just two hitless efforts across his seven games in May. He's up to a .340/.404/.596 slash line with three home runs, six RBI, eight runs scored, three doubles and a steal through 14 contests this season. He'll likely continue to play on the short side of a platoon at shortstop, with Tommy Edman shifting over there against right-handed pitchers to allow Nolan Gorman to start at second base.