DeJong (back) is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Palm Beach on Thursday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

DeJong will be eased back into game action as a designated hitter, with the 29-year-old likely to receive three plate appearances Thursday. Before he's deemed ready to return from the 10-day injured list, DeJong will likely need to play at least a couple games in the field. He could see time at both shortstop and second base as the Cardinals prepare him for the utility infield role he'll likely fill upon being activated.