DeJong (hand) will be available Tuesday for Triple-A Memphis' game against Nashville, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Though he was never placed on Memphis' 7-day injured list, DeJong hadn't played since June 29 after he was struck on the hand by a pitch. Since his demotion to the minors back on May 10, DeJong is slashing .219/.268/.475 over 179 plate appearances for Memphis. Though he's been showcasing a good deal of power in the minors, DeJong doesn't appear primed for a call-up anytime soon.