DeJong (hand) began light baseball activities Monday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

DeJong was able to field grounders for the first time since fracturing his hand last month. He'll be reevaluated later in the week to asses his progress, but barring any setbacks, the Cardinals are hoping to have the shortstop back before the end of June, according to Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

More News
Our Latest Stories