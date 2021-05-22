DeJong (non-displaced rib fracture) will likely need more than two weeks to recover, meaning he might not be activated until sometime in June, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The Cardinals were hoping he would recover in 14 days, which would have allowed him to return around May 26, but he still hasn't started baseball activities. Manager Mike Shildt said the relative rarity of the injury makes it difficult to put a timeline on DeJong's return. Edmundo Sosa has been filling in at shortstop.