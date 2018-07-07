DeJong went 1-for-3 with two runs in the Cardinals' 3-2 loss to the Giants on Friday.

It was a successful first game back from the disabled list for DeJong, who got a base hit and scored twice while making his first start since May 17 coming back from a hand injury. He's shown he's a very talented hitter dating back to last year, and he's got a strong .261/.351/.474 slash line through 153 at-bats to go along with eight long balls this season, so the 24-year-old can be safely deployed back into lineups.